Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Shares Up 6.1%

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.60 and last traded at $19.38. 106,483 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 627,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.27.

RYTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.95 and a 200 day moving average of $25.02.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.07. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 766.22% and a negative return on equity of 74.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 388.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Chien sold 1,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $32,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,358.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CAO William T. Roberts sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $26,525.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,092.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Chien sold 1,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $32,970.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,358.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,186 shares of company stock worth $188,005 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 241.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

