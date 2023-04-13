Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Shares Down 3.6%

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $43.11 and last traded at $43.30. 35,364 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 46,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Riley Exploration Permian Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.85 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.67.

Riley Exploration Permian Dividend Announcement

Riley Exploration Permian ( NYSE:REPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $78.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.01 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 41.38%. As a group, analysts predict that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 248.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,332,000 after purchasing an additional 379,047 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 393,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after purchasing an additional 38,132 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 125,164 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares during the period. Finally, PCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,556,000. 51.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin.

