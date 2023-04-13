Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HIMS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.41.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

HIMS stock opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -30.09 and a beta of 0.47. Hims & Hers Health has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $12.04.

Insider Activity

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 12.47% and a negative return on equity of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $167.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alex Bard sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $5,775,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 296,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,940.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alex Bard sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $5,775,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 296,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,940.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Melissa Baird sold 10,233 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $101,204.37. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 435,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,307,540.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 741,721 shares of company stock worth $8,065,938 over the last three months. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,487,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,609 shares during the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management V LLC boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Foresite Capital Management V LLC now owns 4,041,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,905,000 after purchasing an additional 721,597 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,524,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,021,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,857,000 after purchasing an additional 423,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hims & Hers Health by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,193,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,058,000 after buying an additional 76,928 shares during the period. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.