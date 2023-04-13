Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Rosenblatt Securities reissued their neutral rating on shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $39.00 price objective on the cable giant’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $38.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.76.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $37.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.42. The company has a market cap of $158.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $48.24.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 97.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Comcast

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Comcast during the first quarter worth $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Recommended Stories

