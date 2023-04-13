Royal Bank of Canada Trims Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Target Price to C$3.50

Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Opsens from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd.

Get Opsens alerts:

Opsens Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of OPSSF stock opened at $1.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48. Opsens has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $2.44.

About Opsens

Opsens, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, supply, and installation of fiber optic systems for measuring pressure and temperature. It operates through the Medical and Industrial business segments. The Medical segment focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve in interventional cardiology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.