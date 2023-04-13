Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RPRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Royalty Pharma from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Royalty Pharma from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.14.

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $36.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Royalty Pharma has a twelve month low of $32.68 and a twelve month high of $44.75. The company has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 452.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.31.

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $870,320.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,679.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $870,320.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,679.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $3,706,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,338,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 133,259 shares of company stock worth $4,943,087. 24.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 34.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 48.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 54.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 644.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

