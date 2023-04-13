RWC Asset Advisors US LLC Invests $67.78 Million in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

RWC Asset Advisors US LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,993,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,778,000. Vale comprises about 5.9% of RWC Asset Advisors US LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC owned 0.09% of Vale as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire increased its position in shares of Vale by 74.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 2,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the third quarter worth $40,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 277.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 17.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:VALE traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,195,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,669,154. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $19.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.29 and a 200-day moving average of $15.87.

Vale Increases Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. Vale had a net margin of 42.86% and a return on equity of 43.41%. The company had revenue of $11.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.3542 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VALE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vale in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

About Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

