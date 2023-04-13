RWC Asset Management LLP Acquires 935 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

RWC Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP owned 0.08% of MercadoLibre worth $33,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 45.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.5% during the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth $456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded up $40.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,296.06. The company had a trading volume of 80,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,688. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,198.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,019.29. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $600.68 and a fifty-two week high of $1,329.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $1.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115 shares in the company, valued at $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MELI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,419.00.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

