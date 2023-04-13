RWC Asset Management LLP Buys 17,914 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 441,407 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,914 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.5% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $48,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,263,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,117 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,719,169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,345,610,000 after buying an additional 492,464 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,568,746 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,374,317,000 after buying an additional 524,556 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,844,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,129,056,000 after buying an additional 765,392 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,856,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,452,484,000 after buying an additional 215,229 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.1 %

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.48.

QCOM traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $120.09. 1,099,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,470,684. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.59. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The stock has a market cap of $133.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.