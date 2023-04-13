RWC Asset Management LLP Has $17.45 Million Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

RWC Asset Management LLP lowered its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 897,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,831 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP owned 0.20% of Liberty Global worth $17,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 13.1% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 99,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 11,487 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 5.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 339,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after buying an additional 16,918 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 34.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the third quarter worth $617,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 3.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.30. 207,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,851,025. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $26.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.92.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $197,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,500,845.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 6,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $120,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,759.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 10,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $197,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,845.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $421,740. Corporate insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Plc operates as an international converged fixed and mobile communications company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and entertainment and connectivity services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Switzerland, Belgium, U.K., Ireland, and Central and Other.

