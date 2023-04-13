RWC Asset Management LLP Has $39.35 Million Stock Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

RWC Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,802,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855,891 shares during the period. Gold Fields comprises about 1.2% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $39,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at $725,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 253,924.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,524,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,546 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. 28.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on GFI. HSBC downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

GFI stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,227,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,701,875. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Gold Fields Limited has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $16.92.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

