RWC Asset Management LLP Increases Holdings in Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

RWC Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) by 278.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,256 shares during the quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 160.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 258,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 159,140 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Kanzhun during the 3rd quarter worth $415,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Kanzhun by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 79,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 49,200 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Kanzhun by 1,029.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,151,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,413 shares during the period. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Kanzhun in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,094,000. 48.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on Kanzhun from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of BZ traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.46. 887,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,592,142. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 345.60 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.08. Kanzhun Limited has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $29.44.

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

