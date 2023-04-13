RWC Asset Management LLP Sells 1,903 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

RWC Asset Management LLP cut its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $20,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 689.6% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 150.2% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Up 1.7 %

LYV traded up $1.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.07. The company had a trading volume of 122,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $114.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.49. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.63 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.13). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 310.15%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

LYV has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.09.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

