RWC Asset Management LLP Takes $13.62 Million Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 395,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,617,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TCOM shares. UBS Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. HSBC boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.70.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,790,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 125.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.99. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $18.46 and a 52 week high of $40.17.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

