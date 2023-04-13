RWC Asset Management LLP Trims Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

RWC Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 201,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. Gartner accounts for approximately 2.1% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. RWC Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.26% of Gartner worth $67,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Gartner by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Gartner in the third quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Gartner in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Gartner during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.00.

Gartner Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:IT traded down $1.53 on Thursday, reaching $318.72. 33,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,849. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.76. The company has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.28. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $358.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 2,645.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total transaction of $112,268.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,932,293.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,485.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total value of $112,268.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,932,293.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,031 shares of company stock valued at $15,047,172 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Featured Stories

