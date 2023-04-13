RWS (LON:RWS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $187.20

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 187.20 ($2.32) and last traded at GBX 287.80 ($3.56), with a volume of 677057 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 285 ($3.53).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.19) price objective on shares of RWS in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RWS in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

The company has a market cap of £1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1,781.25, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 337.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 339.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. This is a positive change from RWS’s previous dividend of $2.25. This represents a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. RWS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,500.00%.

RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content management, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides language services and helps clients to create, translate, and deliver content in approximately 250 languages.

