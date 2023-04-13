Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,952 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $107,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,186,297.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $107,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,186,297.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total value of $236,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,859,680.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,584 shares of company stock worth $9,299,212. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce Trading Up 0.6 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Cowen lowered Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Salesforce from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Salesforce from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $191.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $200.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.46 billion, a PE ratio of 906.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

