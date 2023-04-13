SALT (SALT) Price Up 7.7% Over Last Week

SALT (SALT) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. SALT has a total market capitalization of $3.34 million and $17,482.34 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SALT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0415 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00007427 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023404 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00029002 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00018193 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000060 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,342.02 or 1.00025556 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About SALT

SALT (SALT) is a token. It launched on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SALT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

