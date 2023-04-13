Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells $66,660.00 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $66,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 893,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,863,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Adam Eltoukhy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 3,334 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $66,713.34.

On Friday, March 3rd, Adam Eltoukhy sold 10,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00.

IOT traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,679,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,419. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of -40.52 and a beta of 1.04. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $21.49.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $186.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.77 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 37.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Samsara by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $516,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. UNC Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth $449,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. 43.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on IOT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Samsara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Samsara from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Samsara from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

