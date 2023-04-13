Sanjit Biswas Sells 53,679 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 53,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $1,034,931.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,762,924.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 4th, Sanjit Biswas sold 83,812 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $1,651,934.52.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $1,607,420.00.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Sanjit Biswas sold 92,773 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $1,707,023.20.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Sanjit Biswas sold 79,574 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $1,542,144.12.

On Monday, March 13th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $1,744,814.00.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $1,864,248.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Sanjit Biswas sold 53,856 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $890,239.68.

On Tuesday, February 14th, Sanjit Biswas sold 40,611 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $639,217.14.

On Thursday, February 9th, Sanjit Biswas sold 10,502 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $159,210.32.

On Tuesday, February 7th, Sanjit Biswas sold 47,818 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $717,748.18.

IOT stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.45. 1,679,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,747,419. Samsara Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.33 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average is $13.82.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. Samsara had a negative net margin of 37.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $186.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.77 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Samsara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IOT. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

