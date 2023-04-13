Sapphire One Day Trading Volume Tops $4,571.56 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Sapphire has a total market cap of $52.83 million and $4,571.56 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0413 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,914.55 or 0.06361073 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00061696 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00019738 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00037609 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000213 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00007264 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00017805 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,301,191,636 coins and its circulating supply is 1,280,605,414 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

