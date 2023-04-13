Sargent Investment Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TR. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 47,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 38,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Tootsie Roll Industries Stock Up 0.9 %

Tootsie Roll Industries stock opened at $45.42 on Thursday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $46.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.60 and a 200-day moving average of $42.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53 and a beta of 0.13.

Tootsie Roll Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pop, Charms Blow Pop, Andes Mints, Sugar Daddy, Charleston Chew, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Caramel Apple Pop, Junior Mints, Cella’s Chocolate-Covered Cherries, and Nik-L-Nip.

