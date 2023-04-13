Sargent Investment Group LLC Invests $242,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $82.72 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41. The company has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.21.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.