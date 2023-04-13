Sargent Investment Group LLC Trims Stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Sargent Investment Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Novavax by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,495,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,426,000 after acquiring an additional 144,999 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Novavax by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,655,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,529,000 after acquiring an additional 688,564 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Novavax by 182.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 938,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,078,000 after acquiring an additional 606,480 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Novavax during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,027,000. Finally, Shah Capital Management bought a new stake in Novavax during the 4th quarter valued at $7,350,000. Institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.
Novavax Price Performance
Novavax stock opened at $9.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.30. Novavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $76.77.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NVAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novavax in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, B. Riley cut Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.29.
Novavax Company Profile
Novavax, Inc Is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant vaccines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novavax (NVAX)
- VFC Stock Spring Sale, Good For Value Investors?
- This Still-Young Stock Is A Favorite Among Big Investors
- Why Next Week’s Earnings Report is Good for Johnson & Johnson
- 3 Travel Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- 3 Oil Stocks Rebounding Off Multi-Month Lows
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.