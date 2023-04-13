Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc (LON:ATR) Insider Purchases £9,984 in Stock

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc (LON:ATR – Get Rating) insider Jasper Judd bought 2,400 shares of Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 416 ($5.15) per share, for a total transaction of £9,984 ($12,364.09).

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 419 ($5.19). The company had a trading volume of 112,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,463. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 432.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 416.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.12. Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc has a 52-week low of GBX 366.50 ($4.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 462 ($5.72). The stock has a market capitalization of £435.47 million, a P/E ratio of -630.30 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Schroders Investment Trusts - Schroder Asian Total Return Investment alerts:

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share. This represents a yield of 2.63%. This is an increase from Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment’s previous dividend of $8.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,666.67%.

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company Profile

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited and Schroder Investment Management (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia Pacific countries excluding Japan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Investment Trusts - Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders Investment Trusts - Schroder Asian Total Return Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.