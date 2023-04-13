Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Avalon Advisory Group

Avalon Advisory Group decreased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,066 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 2.0% of Avalon Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Avalon Advisory Group’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 101,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 9,904 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,209,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,953,000 after purchasing an additional 52,074 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $551,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Libra Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 362,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,748,000 after purchasing an additional 18,394 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.76. 535,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,103,305. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.72. The company has a market cap of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.