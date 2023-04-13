Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,657,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,907 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 5.8% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $53,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,091,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.73. 466,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,101,894. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.72. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $36.53.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

