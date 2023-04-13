Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stake Raised by FAS Wealth Partners

FAS Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.3% of FAS Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. FAS Wealth Partners owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $11,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SWS Partners raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.41. 161,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,745. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.12. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $76.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.18.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

