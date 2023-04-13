Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stake Lifted by Alterity Financial Group LLC

Alterity Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,272,000 after acquiring an additional 319,294 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,781,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,051,000 after acquiring an additional 44,872 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,733,000 after acquiring an additional 349,220 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,472,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,137,000 after acquiring an additional 153,916 shares during the period.

SCHD traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,436,340. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $81.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.27.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

