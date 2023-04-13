Scotiabank Lowers Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target to C$23.00

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a C$28.00 price objective on Enerplus and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Enerplus from C$33.00 to C$30.50 in a report on Monday, January 16th.

Shares of Enerplus stock traded down C$0.07 on Thursday, reaching C$20.58. 532,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,513. Enerplus has a 1-year low of C$14.48 and a 1-year high of C$25.72. The company has a market cap of C$4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.23, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.32.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas acquired 5,000 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,764.00. In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$18.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,764.00. Also, Senior Officer Garth Robert Doll sold 8,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.30, for a total value of C$176,342.70. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

