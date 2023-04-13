Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Sculptor Capital Management in a report issued on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Sculptor Capital Management’s current full-year earnings is $2.27 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sculptor Capital Management’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Sculptor Capital Management Stock Down 1.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management stock opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $529.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.23. Sculptor Capital Management has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $12.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCU. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 918.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 746.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 280.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 463.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Sculptor Capital Management news, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 7,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $84,215.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,225 shares in the company, valued at $506,067.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Sculptor Capital Management news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 3,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $34,711.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 533,859 shares in the company, valued at $4,703,297.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 7,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $84,215.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,067.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,170 shares of company stock worth $233,552. Corporate insiders own 27.23% of the company’s stock.

Sculptor Capital Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Sculptor Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.54%. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -35.09%.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services and investment products across Multi-Strategy, Credit, and Real Estate. It serves clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products, as well as sponsoring a special purpose acquisition vehicle.

