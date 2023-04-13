Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Shares Gap Up to $13.36

Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.36, but opened at $13.70. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at $13.77, with a volume of 69,527 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Seabridge Gold Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -276.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average is $12.15.

Seabridge Gold ( NYSE:SA Get Rating ) (TSE:SEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.16). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 82,660.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,619,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,115,000 after buying an additional 4,614,100 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 3,491,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,442,000 after buying an additional 809,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 3rd quarter worth $2,611,000. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

