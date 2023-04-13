Seascape Capital Management Acquires Shares of 2,131 Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Seascape Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,174,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,083,098,000 after purchasing an additional 760,968 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,102,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,134,000 after buying an additional 42,111 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,575,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,964,000 after buying an additional 165,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,575,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,464,000 after buying an additional 294,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.62.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,275,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,654,943. The firm has a market cap of $147.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.06. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.86%.

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

