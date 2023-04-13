Seascape Capital Management Buys 8,497 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Seascape Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 327.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $95.97. 2,286,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,089,621. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.46. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $108.72. The company has a market capitalization of $65.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.