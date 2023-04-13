Seascape Capital Management Has $3.08 Million Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Seascape Capital Management increased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Diageo makes up 1.7% of Seascape Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC raised its position in Diageo by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 17,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,406,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diageo by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Diageo by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 98,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,554,000 after purchasing an additional 10,448 shares during the period. 9.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Stock Performance

NYSE DEO traded up $1.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $186.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,047. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.23. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $160.09 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.5187 dividend. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

DEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($48.30) to GBX 3,600 ($44.58) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Investec raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.73) to GBX 4,200 ($52.01) in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,060.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

