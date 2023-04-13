Seascape Capital Management Invests $1.55 Million in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Seascape Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,101 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,971,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,832,003,000 after purchasing an additional 150,835 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,773,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,899,000 after buying an additional 357,665 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in AMETEK by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,341,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $946,005,000 after buying an additional 143,765 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its position in AMETEK by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 4,834,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,410,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in AMETEK by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,555,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,458,000 after acquiring an additional 159,056 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $107,281.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $107,281.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,601.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,294. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMETEK Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AME. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Loop Capital upped their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.11.

AME stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $137.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,704. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $148.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.68. The company has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

