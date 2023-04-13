Seascape Capital Management Sells 65,903 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Seascape Capital Management lowered its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,903 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises 4.7% of Seascape Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Seascape Capital Management’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $8,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 27,374 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 180,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after acquiring an additional 34,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FIXD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,280. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $48.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.72 and its 200 day moving average is $44.26.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.