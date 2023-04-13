Secret (SIE) Price Reaches $0.0080 on Major Exchanges

Secret (SIE) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. One Secret token can currently be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Secret has a total market cap of $23.93 million and approximately $64,771.30 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Secret has traded down 42.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00144231 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00069656 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00037771 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00038117 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003340 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000162 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000189 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev.

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00920141 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $16,836.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

