Secret (SIE) Price Tops $0.0083 on Top Exchanges

Secret (SIE) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 13th. During the last seven days, Secret has traded down 41.5% against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a market cap of $24.77 million and $60,821.40 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00147682 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00070884 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00036997 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00038985 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003313 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00920141 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $16,836.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

