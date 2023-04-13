Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.73

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average of $1.54.
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Profile
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, and sale of single-use medical devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (SHWGF)
