Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SMPL. Stephens lifted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.92.

Simply Good Foods Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SMPL traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.98. The company had a trading volume of 475,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,796. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $45.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simply Good Foods

In other news, COO Geoff E. Tanner acquired 6,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,007.04. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,912 shares in the company, valued at $250,007.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Simply Good Foods news, insider Jeremy Scott Ivie sold 2,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $104,338.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,585.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Geoff E. Tanner bought 6,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,007.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 6,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,007.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 23,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 464,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,454,000 after purchasing an additional 16,819 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 81,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

