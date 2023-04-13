Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 123 ($1.52) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 57.59% from the company’s current price.

Shares of SRE traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 78.05 ($0.97). The stock had a trading volume of 8,692,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,048. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 80.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 77.94. Sirius Real Estate has a 12-month low of GBX 64.20 ($0.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 122.80 ($1.52). The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.98. The company has a market capitalization of £920.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 709.55 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, insider Alistair Marks sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.05), for a total transaction of £850,000 ($1,052,631.58). In other news, insider Andrew Coombs bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £21,250 ($26,315.79). Also, insider Alistair Marks sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.05), for a total value of £850,000 ($1,052,631.58). 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

