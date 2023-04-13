Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.81 and last traded at $6.81. Approximately 8,856 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 39,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.
Separately, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Skeena Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.
Skeena Resources Stock Up 6.8 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.43.
About Skeena Resources
Skeena Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration stage company. The firm focuses on developing the Eskay Creek Project, an advanced-stage exploration project. The company was founded on September 13, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
