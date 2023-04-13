Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Skeena Resources Limited (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.81 and last traded at $6.81. Approximately 8,856 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 39,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Skeena Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Skeena Resources Stock Up 6.8 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skeena Resources

About Skeena Resources

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Skeena Resources by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Skeena Resources by 8.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Skeena Resources by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Skeena Resources by 78.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Skeena Resources by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 51,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 32.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skeena Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration stage company. The firm focuses on developing the Eskay Creek Project, an advanced-stage exploration project. The company was founded on September 13, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

