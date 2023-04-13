Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$3.00 at CIBC

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SOT.UN. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$3.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.60 to C$3.40 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Slate Office REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.80.

Slate Office REIT Price Performance

Shares of SOT.UN stock traded up C$0.02 on Thursday, reaching C$2.37. 537,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,755. The company has a market cap of C$189.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.52, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.09. Slate Office REIT has a 1 year low of C$2.17 and a 1 year high of C$5.22.

About Slate Office REIT

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

