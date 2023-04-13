Sol-Gel Technologies’ (SLGL) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 399.34% from the company’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.
Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.
Sol-Gel Technologies Stock Down 8.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ SLGL opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.30. Sol-Gel Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $7.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average of $4.57.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sol-Gel Technologies
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies by 349.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.
About Sol-Gel Technologies
Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.
