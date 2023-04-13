Sol-Gel Technologies’ (SLGL) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 399.34% from the company’s current price. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGL opened at $3.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.30. Sol-Gel Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $7.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average of $4.57.

Sol-Gel Technologies ( NASDAQ:SLGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 million. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 31.39% and a negative net margin of 384.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies by 349.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

