Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Solid Power from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Solid Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SLDP opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $477.31 million, a PE ratio of -54.60 and a beta of 1.57. Solid Power has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $9.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.66.

In other Solid Power news, Director John Joseph Stephens purchased 214,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $626,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 300,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,014.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solid Power in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. MBL Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Solid Power by 200.0% in the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Solid Power by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 47,800 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Solid Power during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Solid Power in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

