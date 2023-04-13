Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Receives $312.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $312.00.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sonova from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Get Sonova alerts:

Sonova Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SONVY stock opened at $61.86 on Thursday. Sonova has a 1 year low of $41.59 and a 1 year high of $82.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.32.

Sonova Company Profile

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sonova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.