Source Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 251 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Source Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,076 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EOG. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 6.3% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 3.6% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 397 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:EOG opened at $122.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.71. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.54 and a 200 day moving average of $126.31. The firm has a market cap of $71.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $171.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.87.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

