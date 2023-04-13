Source Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,265 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Weil Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFV opened at $49.65 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.86. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

