Source Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 196.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,248 shares during the quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock opened at $95.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.72.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.